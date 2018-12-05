Prof. Uwaleke emerges first president of capital market academics   

The Head of Banking and Finance Department at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, Professor Uche Uwaleke, has been elected as President of the newly registered Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN).



Speaking with journalists in Abuja, after been sworn-in, Uwaleke, who is Nigeria’s first professor of Capital market, said the Association aims to bring together Academic Staff of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria engaged in research and the teaching of capital market related courses such as Securities and Investments, Portfolio Management, Financial Derivatives, Introduction to Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Investment Law etc.



He described the birth of ACMAN as a new dawn for capital market education in Nigeria saying that key stakeholders such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange will in the near future leverage the Association’s reach and membership strength in promoting capital market literacy in Nigeria.



He equally added that the Association will serve as a bridge between the Academia and the Industry by working closely with academically-minded capital market operators in conducting joint research with practical relevance.



“So, membership is inter-disciplinary cutting across teaching in various programmes in tertiary Institutions in Nigeria including Banking and Finance, Economics, Accounting, Management and Law,” Uwaleke said.





Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.