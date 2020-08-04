Progressives Govs commiserate with Zulum over Baga attack

The All Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) under the chairmanship of Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Sunday, commiserated with Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum over the recent attack on his motorcade at Baga town, Kukawa local government of the state.

Special Adviser Media to the Kebbi state Governor who stated this in a statement, said Bagudu was accompanied by his Jigawa state counterpart Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar during the solidarity visit to Maiduguri.

Bagudu said they were in the state to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate attack.

He assured Zulum of the support and solidarity of all the APC Governors and prayed God to continue to protect the governor and his people.

“ We are in Borno today, on behalf of all our colleagues, to wish our brother and colleague, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum happy Sallah.

“Secondly, to show sympathy and express our commiseration on the incident that happened in Baga few days ago.

” May God continue to protect you and indeed all the people of Borno State and may He help us defeat these enemies within and outside.

” They have for over a decade now challenged our collective resolve, but they would not break us,” Governor Bagudu said.

He added, “On behalf of all our colleagues, I want to assure you and the good people of Borno, that we are on this together.

“I remember in our first visit how full of admiration and appreciation he was of all the security services who were putting their lives and otherwise in discomfort of protection of our people.

“Definitely if it is not over, frustration will set in, but, I believe this will only energise us to do better collectively.

“On behalf of all our colleagues, I urge you to keep doing what you’re doing and may God, support you more and may God show us the day that will come, we celebrate the end of this tragedy we have been facing.”

Zulum in his response, told the governors that he cannot afford to be silent in the midst of killings, because he has by the oath he took on May 29, 2019, entered into a covenant with God to defend the people of Borno.

Zulum also alleged sabotage in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the northeast, stressing, ” the President needs to know the truth.”

“Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the insurgency in Borno State, I have said several times there is no doubt, the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what had happened between 2011 – 2015.

“From 2015 to date, the President has done well, but the most important thing is, it’s good also to say the right thing.

“There is a sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end. The President has to know this important point.”