Prohibited arms: IGP directs Edo, Ondo CPs to arrest, prosecute offenders ahead polls

As part of preparations toward the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioners of Police (CP) in the states arrest and prosecute any individual or group in possession of prohibited fire arms.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja, said the directive was part in of efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country.

He said the Police boss also directed the CPs in the other states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.

Mba said, “The directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country. In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.’

He said the CPs in all the states of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups, vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.

“The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the Police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country.”

