Project cure: JAMB commences delivery of medical equipment

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and Project CURE, a medical equipment donor agency, has started delivery of medical facilities to hospitals and healthcare centres, a process described as a much-needed boom to the health sector in the country.

This is against the backdrop of the donation of world-class medical equipment to selected health facilities in the country by Project C.U.R.E through a process midwifed by the JAMB.

According to the statement made available to Blueprint Monday by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the first containers of donations have been delivered in the country.

“The formal presentation of the first containers of the donated medical equipment to arrive the country was handed over to one of the beneficiary health institutions, the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, on June 17, 2022, on the premises of the Hospital,” the statement said.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in his address on the occasion, stated that the unveiling of the donated equipment at the premises of the University Teaching Hospital was the high point of the donation of the eleven containers that had been cleared and on transit to their respective beneficiary health institutions.

He pointed out that the Board had keyed into the partnership in viewof the enormous advantages inherent in such a venture as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to Nigeria and, in effect, boost the capacity of the health sector in the country.

“The intervention of the Board in the area of healthcare delivery is to support government’s efforts aimed at a d d r e ss i n g t h e h u g e m e d i c a l infrastructural gap.

“In order to uplift the country’s educational and health institutions, the Board will continue to prune down its expenses through prudence, the adoption of relevant cost-saving technology, and other strategies to free up resources to support these two critical sectors of our national life through such programmes as the current medical intervention from Project CURE.”

He thanked the Hon. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, and the Federal Government for the approval of the increase of the grant from N500 to N750 million naira with effect from 2023.

The Registrar expressed appreciation to Project C.U.R.E for its strategic interventions in the healthcare sector of countries across the globe, Federal Ministries of Education, Finance, Nigeria Customs and other critical stakeholders for the epoch-making event and urged individuals and corporate bodies to “imbibe the spirit of volunteerism and sacrifice and rededicate themselves to promotion of the best interests of humanity.”

The Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching hospital, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf, was full of praises for JAMB for identifying such an opportunity and said the equipment would bridge the infrastructure gap in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

