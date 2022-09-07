Foundation unveils SOP to guide its operations

PROMAD foundation, a civic tech non-profit organisation championing community needs assessment for participatory budgeting, has launched its Strategic Operational Policy (SOP).

According to the organisation, the SOP will guide its operations and help the organisation to make substantial contributions to accountable and participatory governance to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

The policy was approved at its Board meeting held in July in Abuja.

The Board chairman, Dr James Kayode Naiyeju, OON, FCA, said “the policy will help the organisation to pursue its vision and carry out its mission effectively and efficiently in line with PROMAD’s core values and international best practices in the non-profit and development sector.”

He explained that the policy will make the organisation the darling of donor and development partners in terms of the design and implementation of projects and programs that will drive the inclusion and participation of Nigerians in the task of building the country and sustaining its democracy as well as the continent.

The founder, Daisi Omokungbe, said the SOP was put together so as to establish ways of doing things and create a strategic operational roadmap for the organisation.

He said: “the policy has five chapters which include organisational information, organisational programs and human resource management.

“Others include the plans, strategic partnership management and fundraising, performance measurement, reporting and management.”

According to the executive director, “the policy itemised the thematic areas of intervention, governance and leadership structures, the short, medium and long-term plans of the organisation as well as financial management and control.”

