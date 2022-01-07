Prominent Islamic scholar Bamba dies at 84

A renowned Kano-based Islamic scholar, Dr. Ahamed Bamba, died in the early hours of Friday, after a brief illness at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

His death came six days after the demise of the renowned politician, business man and elder statesman, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, whose sad incident occurred at the same hospital.

During his life time, the deceased was acknowledged to be a popular hadith guru who mastered uncountable number of hadiths – the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

His scholarly contributions had transcended every frontier of the revered Islamic religion with many scholars coming to his residence located at Tudun Yola in Kano metropolis seeking clarifications on what they found to be a religious jigsaw puzzle, and had at no time become exasperated on every question asked by those seeking knowledge.

Blueprint reports that as his remains were being laid to rest in the presence of notable personalities from all walks of life, including many Islamic scholars, people began to pay tribute to the man they described as “a quintessential Islamic figure who almost spent all his life propagating the gospel of the Islamic religion.”