Prominent Kano kingmaker Adnan dies at 95

One of the most influential figures in the history of Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Mukhtari Adnan, popularly known as Sarkin Bai on Friday morning died at the age of 95, after a protracted illness.

The District Head and a revered kingmaker as well had risen to stardom in the early 1950s as he was instrumental to the appointment of emirs Mohammadu Inuwa, Muhammadu Sanusi1, Alhaji Ado Bayero and Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, a feat that made him to stand as the longest serving District Head in the history of Kano Emirate Council.

He was once a Federal Commissioner for Education during the heydays of the defunct first republic, a responsibility he shouldered with diligence, commitment and creativity, making him to be regarded as one who served his country with a fervor of patriotism and nationalism.

He also had a remarkable stint in the business of politics during the first republic as a member of the National Parliament, demonstrating his vast political acumen and immense prowess.

When it comes to the issue of deciding the fate of the nation, focusing attention on what was supposed to be done in making the issue of protecting the interest of the nation sacrosanct.

With his remains yet to be committed to mother earth at the time of filing in this report, people from all walks of life had started paying tribute to the man widely described as a personality of substance, considering his exceptional pedigree, attested to by his unprecedented score-card in the business of royalty and politics, which has made him to leave an indelible mark on the sands of time.

