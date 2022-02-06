Prominent northern traditional ruler is dead







One of the longest serving traditional rulers in Nigeria and the Emir of Jama’are, Bauchi state, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III has died at the age of 84.



The emir, who is one of the six first class emirs in Bauchi, died after 51 years of peaceful reign.



The late Muhammadu Wabi III is survived by two wives and 35 children.



In a condolence message, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, who attended the funeral prayers of the late emir, described his demise as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.