Promotion exercise: Labour disagrees with Kwara govt over postponement

The organised labour under the aegis of Joint State Public Service Negotiating Council (NJC), Kwara state chapter has disagreed with the state government over the indefinite postponement of 2020 promotion exercise as announced by the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.

The state government had fixed July 13, 2020 for promotion meetings for all staff of all ministries, departments and agencies (MDA’s), but announced an indefinite postponement in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service (HOS), Muritala Atoyebi, citing COVID -19 as reasons for the decision.

But the organised labour in the state disagreed with the government on the postponement.

The organised labour in a letter dated July 15, 2020, addressed to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, a copy of which was made available to journalists at the weekend, suggested ways to carry out the exercise without violating COVID – 19 protocols.

In the letter, jointly signed by chairman and Secretary, JNC , Trade Union Side. comrade Saliu .O. Suleiman and comrade. Joseph Tunde .M. respectively, said issues regarding workers welfare including minimum wage have been pending before the outbreak of the virus.

The letter reads in parts ‘‘Sir, this is our suggestion towards the meeting of the promotion exercise in the state. Without prejudice, the programme can be done either through the following ways:

‘‘(a) The Committee members should have their meeting through zoom application while the affected officers’ appearance and discussion is viewed through the same application and procedure.

‘‘(b) Office of Head of Service should make arrangements for the provision of the zoom link and management for the committee’s assignment to be carried out.

‘‘(c) Furthermore, the exercise can be done in batches and in a gradual process devoid of a crowded population in which social distancing can be strictly observed in line with guidelines provided by the Covid-19 committee in the state.

‘‘(d) Again, the issue of Covid-19 did not stop the press briefing of the committee members. If that is the case, the promotion meeting members cannot be more than five (5) each and it is advisable for each MDA’s affected to do it in a separate manner devoid of a crowded population. This can be done only if we are committed and willing.

‘‘(e) However, if the virtual approach through the zoom application cannot be achieved and all other suggested options, your Excellency has a final say.”