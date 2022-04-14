Promotion galore as 21,039 junior policemen move to next rank





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior policemen who have been on the same rank since 2017.

The promotion is in fulfilment of IGP Baba’s promise, Wednesday, during tour of some police formations in the FCT as part of activities to mark his one year in office.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said: “The promotion which comprised the elevation of 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal, is part of the ongoing efforts aimed at improving welfare, conditions of service, boosting the morale of personnel, with a view to repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.”

He said the IGP noted that the promotion of the officers was part of the manpower development drive of his administration to ensure that deserving personnel are promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work, and further embed the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

“The IGP equally assured senior police officers that the Force high command is liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of their promotion, which is expected to be approved and released as soon as possible.

“The IGP while commending the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, charged them to see their promotion as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and further re-dedication to professional policing standards.

“The IGP equally restated the commitment of his administration to entrenching longstanding reforms in the Nigeria Police Force,” Adejobi stated.