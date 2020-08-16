Propelling businesses through free trade zones





As an agency of the federal government set up to drive the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, GODWIN EGBA reports that there is a lot of transformation judging from available records.

Nigeria, one of the world’s major players in the oil and gas business sector, is also not left out of the international business communities in the oil and gas free zones operation. The country’s comparative advantage in this sector ranks peerless.

Universally, free zones are designated geographical locations within a country where control of customs, immigrations and other regulations related to trade and investment are either partially or applicable to the economic activities that take place within the free zone. They are trade facilitating enclaves designated to stimulate trade and attract Foreign Direct Investors (FDI) as well as to provide attractive investment climate for business.

Free trade concept is embraced by most countries of the world as catalyst for economic growth and development. And they achieve theirs by introducing various forms of attractive incentives to ensure the success of their free zones.

Countries like China, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) pride themselves where free zones business speaks volume to the advantage of their economy.

Today RAK free trade in UAE lives up to its slogan ‘The Home of Business’ harnessing its free zones tempo resources.

Nigeria’s report cardEvidently, Nigeria is among both the developed and developing nations bearing the brunt of economic contraction since the global crash of crude oil price in the international market. Since then, most economic forecasters are working up to recovery through improved or alternative fiscal policies which are or be designed to avoid further contraction. This is to pave way for investment contraction or acquisition opportunities. Consequently, of all investment climes like agriculture, real estate and other non-oil and gas free zones development are taking over strategic positions across the world as different countries are taking specific steps as exit strategies to suit their needs, postulating that it would beat the forefront of innovation, productive investment, trade generation and economic growth.



Government’s stimulus The Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari in its effort to looking inward for economic bail-out and development is embarking on fiscal policies for sustainable operation in the agricultural sector as well as building focal platform for the development and growth of the oil and gas free zones.

Beyond all other sectors critical to the nation’s economy, Nigeria is now situated on the world map as one of the fastest growing incubators of oil and gas free zones investments. For over a decade, designated free trade initiative has been a huge success particularly with the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers state housing close to over 200 companies.



The gestation period of the nation’s existing oil and gas free zone under the free zones authority since its establishment in 1996 has been described unprecedented as fastest in the sub-sahara Africa and possibly in the world. This is substantiated by its potentials indicated in the country’s economy indices that the free zones across the south-south and south-west had within 10 years as at 2015 accounted for $14.8 billion foreign investments representing 65.5 percent foreign direct investment (FDI).

This indicates that despite some obvious challenges of the OGFZA since its establishment, the incumbent managing director Mr Okon Umana Okon and his predecessors are focused and committed to the vision, mission and core values of OGFZA without giving room for complacency and laxity for failure.

Okon Umana’s success storySooner he assumed office, Umana armed with his management strategies described the Onne free zone as the most successful in Africa and attributed it to consistency of government policies and ingenuity of management policies.

Established in March 1996, it is aimed at attracting FDI into the country as it relates to hydrocarbon business in investment and development.Blueprint investigation shows that Umana described as a team player has not undermined all the innovation factors and other management strategies that are in tune with international best practices.

Since the crash of crude oil price in the international market, the Nigerian government has not relaxed in its comfort zone but has continued to evolve economic strategy and innovative policies to strengthen its promising and sustainable economic sectors such as agriculture and the designated oil and gas free zone concept of which Umana is now steering the ship.

One school of thought maintains that success is a journey not a destination. Free zones stake holders described Umana as an articulated, astute management egg-head who is breaking all barriers to ensure that Nigeria maintains her competitiveness in the world business of oil and gas free zone concept.

Growth of other free zones It was also gathered that in less than three years in office, the OGFZA boss has demonstrated his capability without playing to the gallery of management rhetorics.

So far, OGFZA under his leadership is playing host to a number of free zones such as the Onne Free Zone, Warri Oil and Gas Free Zone in Delta State, Eko Support and Logistics Service in Lagos, Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone in Bayelsa state and other potential ones.



One other important new project is the Notore Industrial City located in the Onne-Ikpokiri Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers state.

Another world-class company is the business enclave of the free zone is Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited with its Fertiliser plant investment of $3.2 billion dollars in operation. The company’s corporate communication department revealed that the company’s fertiliser plant would hit a production capacity of three million metric tons of urea fertiliser by 2021. Another company is Tenaris Company Limited which specialises in oil pipe making and coating.



To a cross-section of oil and gas stakeholders who assessed the rapid growth of the sector, they attributed the development to the OGFZA as an agency of the government that is doggedly promoting the Ease of Doing Business policy instituted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration aimed at creating a better enabling environment for business in order to contribute more to the economy.

The stakeholders attested that through effective and efficient management strategy, OGFZA and its other investment partners have become engine rooms to the country’s economy with huge FDI returns as well as technological transfer and human capital development. According to them, their observation cannot be faulted, pointing out that the premier OGFZA has prided itself to be a remarkable success by attracting more than $20 billion in FDI and generated over 100, 000 direct and indirect jobs across the free zones in the country especially Onne zone.

Award to confirm growthFollowing the review of implementation policy by 44 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government in 2018, OGFZA was ranked number one with a rank of 94 percent while the Federal Ministry of Finance clinched the second position.

Stakeholders observed that in addition to maintain the implementation policy of Ease of Doing Business, OGFZA dismantled every bureaucratic bottlenecks against 48 hours to treat oil companies operational requests meaning that operational request from oil and gas companies in Nigeria are now dealt with within a maximum of 48 hours.

Experts observed that unnecessary bureaucracy at different levels of government in Nigeria has for long remained one of obstacles to doing business in the country, saying in the past, it could take several weeks or even months to obtain a license to operate within the free zones even when the applicant or company in question had met all the conditions.