Proper implementation of FOI Act ‘ll reduce corruption – Adegoke

The Chairman of newly commissioned Solutions 93.9FM Ibadan, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke has called for proper implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in Nigeria.

Olooye Adegoke, who made the call on Saturday at the commissioning of Solutions 93.9FM Aweni House, Oke Ado, Aweni Apartment and Aweni Gardens, Soka area of Ibadan said if the FOI Act is vigorously implemented in Nigeria, corruption will be reduced to the barest minimum.

The Bada Balogun Ibadanland stressed that it was unfortunate that despite the signing of the Act into law many years ago, many government agencies, corporate bodies and individuals were still contravening the provisions of the FOI Act, which mandates them to disclose relevant information on demand.

“While it is difficult to completely eradicate corruption, if the FOI Act is vigorously implemented in Nigeria, we shall reduce corruption to the barest minimum,” he said.

Adegoke added: “I want to say that the existing version of FOI Act should be allowed to serve its intended purpose by making public records and information available to citizens.”

“I want to advise as well that the Act should not be used to abuse the right by accessing vital information to blackmail government institutions, corporate bodies or individuals which is against the laws of the Federation.”

Speaking further, Olooye Adegoke disclosed that as a petroleum expert, he decided to diversify into media, tourism and real estate to create job opportunities and boost the economy of Oyo State and Nigeria.

