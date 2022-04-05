‘Proper pricing, metering will attract investments into Nigeria’s energy sector’

With the removal of the electricity subsidy by the Federal Government (FG), proper pricing and metering are part of the critical factors that will stabilize Nigeria’s energy industry, Murkhar Mohammed, energy analyst said.

Energy analyst Mukhtar stressed this while assessing “Nigeria’s Energy Sector and the Pathway to Stability”.

He said fair pricing in the electricity market, including gas and mass-scale metering, will see more significant investments in the energy market.

According to him, steady power holds the key to economic growth, SME development, and the informal sector’s growth, snowballing effect on employment and improved revenue generation in the country.

Providing his perspective on the energy sector interventions, including the Power Aviation Intervention Fund, PAIF and the Electricity Market Stabilization Fund, EMSF, the expert decried that these government efforts have been poor in approach and execution.

“Every intervention should have an objective, strategy and expected outcome, without which it will serve as a channel for corruption. The current power sector interventions have not served the populace’s interest and need to be reviewed”.

On the Nigerian energy sector outlook, he identified the foreign exchange market volatility as one area that needs to be addressed to unlock more opportunities in the industry.

In the short term, he said volatility in pricing would be an issue for the sector, but it will be sustainable and attract more investments in the long-term.

Mukhtar Mohammed said Pricing, Generation, Distribution and Metering are four key indicators that Nigeria must get right to achieve a viable energy sector.