Property firm urges Nigerians to take advantage of UK’s tax incentives

Baron & Cabot, a UK property investment company has urged Nigerians, especially those keen in investing real estates to take advantage of the many incentives provided by the United Kingdom government for foreigners wanting to invest in real estates.

Recall the UK property investment company recently launched its new base in Kenya and Nigeria to help African investors invest in property within the UK in a simple and effective way.

Mark Pearson, Founder, Baron & Cabot who disclosed this in an exclusive interview in Lagos said owning a property in the UK will also keep their investment safe from the fluctuating value of the Naira against the Pound Sterling and other currencies.

According to him, the UK is greatly considered to be one of the lowest risk investments in the world, with consistent long-term returns factored in by continuous growth within the country.

“UK has its advantages in that for Nigerians specifically as well in that you get tax breaks, as in Nigeria. So because of the relationship between the UK and Nigeria, all Nigerians get the same tax incentives that the British do, which means that the first one to 12 and a half 1000 pounds, you make you don’t pay tax on which means the first one or two properties, you know, rent after your costs. You don’t you don’t really have any tax to pay.

James Walsh, Head of Sales, Baron & Cabot Research, James Walsh said the company will greatly impact property investment and sourcing in the UK because of its understanding of the market.

“We’ve got the data to be able to show to the client as well. We then obviously helped with a mortgage and with a mortgage all the deeds are in the buyer’s name. They’re not in the mortgage company’s name. You own the property from day one, right?

