Prophet remanded for ‘raping’ 13-year-old girl in Akwa Ibom



A 32-year-old prophet, Godson Nse Thompson, has been remanded in Uyo Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who was brought to him for intercessory prayers.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang ordered the remand of the Prophet, a native of Ikot Offiong Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, after hearing the evidence of the victim, who is an SS1 student of a Government Secondary School in Uyo.

In her evidence on Tuesday, the victim, a native of Ikot Uboh in Nsit Ubium, told the court that while living with her elder sister in Uyo, her in-law took her to a church at Information Drive, Uyo and when he left at about 6pm, the Pastor took her to his house, where she was raped all through the night.

She said the accused person, a father of three children, gave her a bucket to urinate inside the house in order to prevent her from going outside.

The minor also told the court that the incident which occurred on Friday, May 10, 2022, saw her using her sanitary pads for two weeks because of bleeding.

The girl narrated that on the fateful day, the prophet told her that she should accompany her elsewhere to pray for somebody which she did, only to end up in his house, where he brought black liquid substance in a plastic bottle and drank before taking turns to rape her.

“My in-law took me to a church by IBB Way, Uyo, by 6pm, saying he will pick me up by 7pm. When we got the church, after, my in-law left the church, the accused person made a phone call to a tricyclist and the tricyclist rode in and the accused person asked me to enter the tricycle saying he was going to pray for two persons and that, he will also pray for me. When we got there, he prayed for the first and second persons.

“Thereafter, the accused person and I trekked to the main road and he stopped a tricycle and we both entered it and at a certain point, the tricyclist stopped and the accused person said I should wait for him.

“He stepped down and entered one compound and he came out and beckoned on me to join him. He asked me to follow him and he took me to a room, locked the door and told me to undress,” she said.

She said she saw ladies pants in different colors and pictures of women inside the house of the Prophet.

The victim said she was able to escape when the accused person forgot to lock the door of the house and ran to a church where she was rescued.

At the conclusion of the evidence of the victim, the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, adjourned the matter to August 1, 2022 for continuation of trial and ordered the accused be taken back to prison till the adjourned date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

