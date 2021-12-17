Prophetess bags 5 years for N128m fraud

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Linda Mabi-Praise, a self-acclaimed prophetess, before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged N128 million fraud.

EFCC Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a press statement in Abuja.’

He said Mabi-Praise, who was charged with three counts, was alleged to have, with intent to defraud, dishonestly obtained the said sum from Accelsor Investment Partners Limited in the guise that her company, Mutano Energy Ltd., was an accredited oil and gas dealer and that she was into oil and gas dealership.

She was also accused of issuing dud cheques to offset the funds.

The spokesperson said Mabi-Praise pleaded not guilty to the charges when she was arraigned in March 2019 prompting commencement of trial.

He said Prosecuting Counsel, Franklin Ofoma, in the course of the trial, called two witnesses and tendered several documents to prove the case against the defendant.

Delivering ruling, Justice Solebo found her guilty of counts one and three bordering on obtaining by false pretence and issuing of dishonoured cheques.

The trial judge held that the prosecution proved the allegations of obtaining by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques “beyond reasonable doubt.”

He said the Defence Counsel, Mumuni Qudus, however, pleaded with the Court to temper justice with mercy and to give the mother of two a second chance.

After listening to the allocutus, Justice Solebo sentenced her to three years on count one and two years on count three, to run concurrently.

