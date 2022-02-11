Prophetess docked for murder in Ondo

A 49- year-old woman and General Overseer of a Pentecostal Church, Prophetess Serah Abuloye, has been remanded by an Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, over the alleged murder of a church member, one Adefunke Aselogbon, 37.

The accused, who is the founder of All Saints Development Church of Christ, Igbara-Oke in Ifedore local government area of the state, reportedly killed and dumped Aselogbon in a bush behind her church on January 6, 2022.

The Police Prosecutor, Obalasa Ajiboye, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 4.00am along Isarun Road, Igbara-oke in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

The charge sheet read in part, “That you, Serah Abuloye, did conspire to commit felony, to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Serah Abuloye, and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did kill and dump one Adefunke Aselogbon, aged 37, in a bush at the back of your church and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Obalasa, therefore made an oral application to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Counsel to the Defendant, Mrs Ola Adedire, did not oppose the prosecutor’s application.

In his ruling, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, ordered the remand of the defendant in police custody and adjourned the case till February 18, 2022, for ruling on remand application.