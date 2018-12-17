Proportional representation will stop desperation in Nigerian politics- Kabir

In this interview with Patrick Andrew, the presidential candidate of the Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) Shitu Mohammed Kabir says proportional representation is only panacea to the growing trend of vote buying in the polity. Excerpts:

You went to court to stop the president from assenting to the amended Electoral Bill and he has obliged, does it pleased you?

For us it was patriotism and as a patriot the country comes first. We believe no matter how beautiful the Electoral Bill is the timing should be taken into consideration and in this case the timing is very wrong. The timing can be a bombshell that can derail the democratic process in the country. So for us who believe Nigeria comes first not any individual interest even mine, the interest of the country supersedes any other interest. It was on that note that we are as a party having observed the likely inherent danger decided to alert the country. We saw ahead of us the bobby-trap is called the Amended Electoral Act 2018.

How does timing represent a threat since that was the fourth time Mr. President had declined assent to the bill?

If Mr. President returned a bill back to the National Assembly, it must have been with cogent reasons and based on that you recalled that the NASS amended some provisions. I am not defending anybody rather I am defending my country. You cannot in just two months to crucial general elections bring in a bill to amend the processes of that election.

Look at it this way, the processes of selecting candidates by the participating political parties had been concluded, the processes of what nature of balloting will be adopted had equally started and campaigns have started and you are talking about changing the rules at the middle of the ocean. If you change these rules midstream are you not deliberately calling for litigations? Because however it goes somebody will win and somebody will challenge the process by insisting that he or she was already coasting home to victory when the rules were suddenly altered.

I think it was to prevent such occurrence that there is the ECOWAS Convention –its second chapter -which stipulated that no country will change its constitution six months before an election. This was to guide against sit-tight leaders and impunity in our electoral processes and as a people we must apply commonsense in whatever we are doing.

We have seen countries where electoral processes were derailed and the consequences therefrom and I think we have just come out of one some few years back. Are we going to return to the same situation? Of course, it will generate conflict and confusion because even though I might not have won an election, but I could challenged the processes of the exercise by claiming that I could have won but for the introduction of the new rules midway into the election processes. So, we must as a people love our country enough to envisage danger and avert it.

One major item in the bill was the compulsory use of Card Reader, now without the bill being signed into law doesn’t the absence of card reader in the 2019 general elections a minus?

Have we not conducted elections in the past without the use of the Card Reader? Did we not do so in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and isn’t the 2010 Electoral Act that you are amending what was used to conduct what today remains the most credible election ever in this country-the 2015 elections that ushered in the opposition that is now in power? Why are we always in a hurry for a change that is not necessary? So what minus are we talking about?

Some have argued that Mr. President’s refusal to assent to the Bill is a thinly veiled smart way of preparing himself to rig the 2019 general elections, do you agree with that?

The same Electoral Act was used to conduct previous elections, particularly the 2015 elections, and the incumbent then did not rig the elections. Are you telling me that if the incumbent then that had been in power for 16 years could not rig the election, can somebody who is merely three and half years be able to our rig election? What statement are you making about the Nigerian people, were they not the same people that drove the processes of the 2015 exercise that ushered in a credible leadership? Yes, the same INEC and electorate are the same people that will conduct and participate in the 2019 exercise. They will be on guard. So rather than bringing something that will plunge the nation into chaos, yes into anarchy, isn’t it better that we let go anything that could lead to anarchy?

Besides, countries across the world are waiting for the outcome of the Nigerian elections. We have insurgency in the North east, and the security situation is volatile still you want to make the electoral process complex. No anarchy will set in and we have to do everything possible to avert it. Then where will you lead Nigeria to? I have no other country; I don’t have a house in Dubai, neither in Cameroon nor Niger Republic where I can run to when the country is plunged into anarchy. I have told myself I am not going anywhere because I can’t afford to be a refugee in another country. We must learn from those countries that had such ugly experiences.

As a member of the Presidential Forum, your forum raised concerns over the FG’s possibly use of the campaign against hate speech to gag the media, could you please elaborate on this?

What is hate speech? I want to state reasons why we insist that hate speeches must be prohibited. Gambia was a peaceful country, in fact the world tourists hub until speech hate campaign was introduced. Tribes which had lived peacefully for centuries suddenly fell apart. Because one tribe started hate speech campaign it plunged the country into chaos and it became a failed country. Hate speech is the root cause of chaos, anarchy, and civil war in some African countries. That is why the Forum of Presidential Candidates is against hate speech.

However, the Nigerian press must not be gagged because I believe the press that fought the military gave us today’s democracy and we won’t subscribe to the notion that the press should be gagged in the guise of preventing hate speech. The Nigerian press is the most robust in Africa and I have lots of respect for the press. It is guiding jealously our nascent democracy and nothing should be done to alter that status.

What then should be done to curb hate speeches in the polity especially as the election approaches?

They should be penalties for hate speech offenders. I recalled when I was chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council I brought in two bills: Electoral Offences Commission and Proportional Representation Bills. In respect of the Commission we said instead of the INEC handling electoral offences there should be an agency to do that and whenever people know that they are liable for electoral offences they will mellow down. One of the duties of the Commission was to monitor the utterances of political players and their conducts prior to, during and after election to ensure reasonably control of the resort to hate speech. It was also to train security operatives to be civil, adhere to and subject themselves to democratic norms.

Proportional Representation was to tackle the root cause of violence in our elections. You don’t just bring remedies but consider the root cause of a situation. What is causing hate speech in our country? The politics of do or die, winner takes all syndrome. If you introduce proportional representation and it is legal that whichever party garners between 20 to 25 percent of total votes in any election it will be accommodated in the cabinet both state and federal it will lessen tension. Parties will work hard to propagate its ideologies to convince people to vote for them sure that they will get proportional representation in the cabinet if they secure 20 to 25 percent of total votes.

The do or die and winner- takes- all syndromes will diminish as would hate speech and desperation. Isn’t it infuriating that a party that secures 49 percent of total votes isn’t acknowledged and legally allowed to participate in the government by way of representation in the cabinet while one that secures 51 percent has everything? That is why parties are desperate to win and but are not working hard to propagate and build their ideologies. Instead, they have resorted to vote buying and politics of money inducement.. And it also the reason politicians see politics as a commercial venture not the call to serve.

Your party, the APDA is relative new, what chances do you to clinch the presidential election?

Until you have an ideological party like the APDA, you can’t guarantee good governance.. We are telling the electorate if you sell your vote for N10,000 then you have lost your voice, and must wait for four years to regain it. But if you bring in someone that will turn around your economy, create jobs and ensure security your future is guaranteed. That’s what the APDA stands for.

