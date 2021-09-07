Proposed Buhari’s visit to Imo: Again, IPOB declares sit-at-home



The Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) has declared Thursday as sit-at-home to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state.



Blueprint gathered that this was made known in a broadcast Monday evening by IPOB’s Director of Socials, Chika Edoziem.

According to him, “IPOB declared that Nigeria’s President is not welcomed into Imo state, Biafra Land on Thursday, September 9, 2021.”



The statement further asked all traditional rulers, elders of the land and all residents to stay away from any ceremony or activity organised by Governor Hope Uzodimma to welcome him.

IPOB equally declared total lockdown on that day.