Proposed shutdown: Minister begs airline operators

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has appealed to airline operators under the umbrella of Airline Operators of Nigerian (AON) to consider effects the proposed shutting down of operationd will have on Nigerians and global travellers.

Sirika was reacting to reports that the nation’s air transportation system will be disrupted as from Monday May 9, 2022, following threats by airline operators to shut down operations as a result of rising cost of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel.

The Minister noted this in a press statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, James Odaudu, stating that the ministry charged with the management of the industry, was greatly concerned about the difficulties being faced by the airline operators in the country in procuring aviation fuel which has resulted in spiraling costs in air transportation recently.

“We also acknowledge that the airline operators are in the business to make profits, while servicing the very critical sector that is not only the preferred mode of transport for most Nigerians, but also the main international gateway to the nation.

“Unfortunately the issue of fuel supply is not within the purview of the Ministry and so the much it can do in the present situation is to engage with agencies, institutions and individuals in positions to provide succour to the airlines. This is already being done by the relevant team led by the Honourable Minister.

“We also assure Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market,” he said.

AON had raised alarm that overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently.

Its President, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, said no airline in the world can absorb months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.

