Prosecution of Boko Haram insurgents to resume soon – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, Tuesday, hinted that plans are on to ensure the continuation of court sittings in kainji, New Bussa for prosecution of Boko Haram cases.

The AGF gave the hint while receiving the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherland, Dr. Eniola Ajayi.

In a statement, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, dated 25th January, 2022 quoted Malami as saying; “Machineries are in motion to ensure the continuation of court sitting for prosecution of Boko Haram cases.”

The Minister then commended the Ambassador for her tireless efforts and patriotism, recalling that Nigeria has cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents which eventually led to its exoneration.

“With due diligence to Nigeria’s mandate under Article 86 of the Rome Statute of ICC, Nigeria cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents, reports of panels of enquiry etc,” he said.

He noted that a committee has already been established for the domestication of Rome Statute in Nigeria.

In her response, the Ambassador expressed willingness to continue her patriotic service in the interest of the nation.

She promised to rededicate efforts to make positive impact in the discharge of her duties.