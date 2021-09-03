Prospective corps member puts to bed in Bayelsa

A prospective corps member in Kaiama camp in Bayelsa state gave birth shortly after registration in the camp.

This was contained in a statement from the office of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim Thursday.

“A prospectiveve corps member, Yanusa Ranatu, from Kwara state, who just concluded her registration in orientation camp was in labour and was rushed to the Bayelsa State Referral Hospital, Kaiama, where she delivered a baby boy at 11:45 am,” the statement reads in part.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth Iyowuna, led a delegation of some key camp officials to the hospital where she gave birth and presented to her items needed by both mother and baby.

The corps nursing mother commended NYSC for their quick intervention in coming to her aid, even as she also thanked the state coordinator for the gifts presented to her.

She said, “NYSC scheme is truly a caring institution.”

The state coordinator thanked God for the safe delivery and commended Corps Doctor Mbanusi Chiebonam Clara and other nurses who ensured safe delivery of the baby.

“Both mother and baby are in good health. Glory be to God,” the statement added.