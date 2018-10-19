Prospective corps members lament ban on varsities

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has banned Benue State University and the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, from mobilising their students for the mandatory one-year national service.

It was reported that the scheme placed a two-year ban on both schools following an alleged discovery of negligence and evidence of age manipulation.

Reacting, the vice chancellor of the Benue State University, Prof. Moses Kembe, during a meeting with the agency pleaded for leniency.

In the meeting which ended in a deadlock, Kembe maintained that the university management was not involved in age manipulation. He explained that the age limits were manipulated by the students themselves.

Kembes appeal was not attended to as NYSC believes the only available option is to punish the universities allegedly involved in the act.

Graduates of the affected universities, according to reports, were denied access to the NYSC registration portal.

One of the affected graduates, Issac Mbanefo, called on the scheme to lift the ban and punish only the culprits involved, adding that it was wrong for the NYSC to victimise innocent students for an offence committed by few students.

How do you correct an offence by placing a ban on innocent students? What do you want them to do at home for two years? In a country where you cannot get a decent job without NYSC discharge certificate, do you expect our parents to continue to feed us? he said.

Another graduate, Matthew Eboh, said, Sometimes, I feel NYSC does not understand the plight of the common Nigerian. How logical is it to place a ban that will affect innocent students for two years? Why dont they ban the suspected students instead of the whole school? I doubt if they thought of this decision.

Yet another student Martha Prosper said, The ban is not right; some innocent ones might be above service age when the ban is suspended. NYSC should make their findings and punish the culprits alone.

Brig.Gen. Kazaure, NYSC DG

