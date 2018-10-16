Prostitutes milling around legislative quarters – Edo Speaker cries out

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto Monday expressed concern over the influx of commercial sex workers around the legislative quarters, in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin City.

Adjoto said teenage commercial sex workers mill around the legislative quarters and the hotels in its environs between the hours of 9 pm and dawn, going about naked.

The speaker raised the alarm yesterday during the ministerial briefing by the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha.

Adjotu urged the Commissioner to put machineries in place to check the immoral act.

He said: “Between Royal Marble (Hotel) and the gates of the Legislative Quarters, youths between the ages of 17, 18 are going naked”.

On his part, the Commissioner said it was not the jurisdiction of his ministry to stop the commercial sex workers from the area.

He said: “Mr. Speaker that control does not fall in the purview of my ministry.

Yes, they are youths, it appears that the people I see, or the people am told that go around there, are business people.

I do not have the right to stop them,” the commissioner said.

However, Speaker, Adjoto interrupted: “what kind of business are they transacting? Youths going naked, between the ages of 17 and 18, you say they are in business?” Amanokha further responded: “Mr.

Speaker, I take very strong note of that, I will drive around the area to see what’s going on there.” On the achievements of his ministry, Amanokha disclosed that over 200 cases of fire outbreak were recorded between January and September in the state

