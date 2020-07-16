Protect govt property against vandalism, Rep urges Nigerians

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kudan/Makarfi federal constituency of Kaduna state, Hon Muktar Shehu Ladan, has urged Nigerians to protect all government property in their areas against vandalism.

He made the call during an inspection visit to all the solar powered boreholes at strategic locations across the constituency over the weekend.

Hon Ladan said the call became imperative in order to ensure the protection of all government property provided to them from vandalism as the government alone cannot provide all their needs.

He said there is a need for the community to protect the facilities such as boreholes, electricity, health facilities and others, from vandalism.

He urged them to always channel their grievances to his campaign office in the constituency for onward presentation to the assembly for debate and necessary action as he is determined to give them adequate representation at all times.

Three residents of Makarfi town interviewed; Malam Aliyu Umar, Kabiru Madu and Hajia Talatu Abba, commended the effort of the lawmaker in intimating the federal government to sink solar powered boreholes in the area,

They said the gesture has saved them from the dangers of consuming polluted water obtained from streams and deep wells.

They urged the law maker to put more effort towards the provision of social amenities such as good roads, solar electricity in the rural areas.



The lawmaker who was part of the officials that witnessed the commissioning of solar powered boreholes sank by the rural water supply and sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in both Kubau and Makarfi local government areas over the weekend, commended the Kaduna state government, development partners and the community