Protect your votes, Kwankwaso urges PDP supporters

Former Kano state governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, ) Dr.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on supporters of the party to cast and protect their votes in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking in Bauchi over the weekend when he visited the state chapter of the party to woo delegates ahead of the upcoming presidential primary, Kwankwaso condemned the outcome of the Osun state governorship rerun election, alleging that PDP was robbed of its mandate by the APC.

He said the result of the election was an indication that the APC led government might not allow free and fair election in 2019, calling on his supporters to protect their votes in the next elections.

The presidential hopeful also appealed to the state chapter of the party to register members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement who have just joined the party to make them eligible to vote and be voted for positions in or under the party.

In his response, state ViceChairman of the party who received the presidential aspirant, lamented that the standard of living of Nigerians has deteriorated under the Buhari led administration, urging the electorate to vote him out in 2019

