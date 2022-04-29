Protection of government critical infrastructure everyone’s business – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the protection of government critical infrastructure was a collective responsibility, and should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

The state commandant, NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, said this during a stakeholders’ summit on the protection of critical infrastructure in Uyo on Thursday.

Blueprint reports that the theme of the stakeholders’ summit is; “Securing Critical Infrastructure: Everybody’s Business.”

Majekodunmi charged stakeholders, community leaders and all residents to ensure adequate protection of government critical infrastructure in their communities, adding that there will be no development without these critical infrastructure.

He added that critical infrastructure in the state and country serves as bedrock to sustain economic development.

“Actually, the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) decided to hold this summit, so that we can engage and interact with stakeholders in the protection of critical assets and infrastructure.

“We hold the view that these critical and National infrastructure are very important in promoting and sustaining development.

“We understand that the people, community, stakeholders have a role to play in securing the safety of this property and of course, economic infrastructure can also be promoted where you have basic infrastructure in place,” Majekodunmi said.

The commandant urged residents of the state and country to take ownership of these critical infrastructure and protect the facilities against vandalism.

He called on the people to provide the security agencies with credible information to help them serve the people better.

“The major challenge has to do with our disposition and attitude as a people. A lot of people are of the view that the government must do everything.

“Definitely, government cannot do it alone. They must provide quality and credible actionable intelligence for us to act,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Dr Christopher Inwang, a legal practitioner advocated the establishment of critical infrastructure protection trust fund to cater for the welfare of community security groups to protecting these critical infrastructure.

Inwang added that the community security groups should be trained to enable the groups play their role in the security of critical infrastructure.

He urged governments, NSCDC and other relevant agencies to sensitise communities on the need to protect these critical infrastructure as their own.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

