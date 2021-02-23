Protest as Makinde joins APC





A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Peter Makinde, has joined the All Progressives Congress.

Makinde defected from the African Democratic Congress on the floor of the House.

Makinde, in his letter of defection, read to members at the plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, blamed the defection on the alleged division in the ADC.

“You’re welcome to the progressive party,” Gbajabiamila said after reading the letter.

Thereafter, Reps members, particularly those from the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested.

