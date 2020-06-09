Protest rocks Katsina over bandits’ attacks

Youths from Yantumaki village in Danmusa local government area of Katsina, Tuesday morning blocked the ever-busy Kankara – Katsina road and several adjoining roads to protest the rising banditry attacks and other forms of insecurity in the state.

They chanted war songs and set bonfires on the road, turning back motorists and other road users leading to a serious grid-lock.

Several motorists had to abandon the route to access Katsina town or Gusau, the Zamfara state capital for their ‎safety.

Blueprint gathered that the immediate cause of the protest was the kidnap of a health worker, Mansur Yusuf, and his daughter, neighbours of the late District Head of Yantumaki by men suspected to be bandits on Tuesday morning.

The state police command confirmed the protest but assured its men were monitoring the situation, which it said was under control

Its spokesman, Gambo Isah, told newsmen the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba Sanusi, had directed the area commander Dutsinma to relocate to Yantumaki.

He said: “We are monitoring the situation and our men are firmly on ground controlling the situation to ensure that the protesters did not take the law into their hands as miscreants can take over the situation and start looting or burning property.”