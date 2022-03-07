Protest rocks Lafia AEDC over perennial power outage 

The Ungwar Yazawa community in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state Monday staged a peaceful protest at the head office of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Lafia over perennial power outage.

Spokesperson of the community, Shuibu Zanwa Buba, said the AEDC was adamant about their complaint. Consequently, they decided to stage the peaceful demonstration in order to state the unfair treatment and injustice meted by the (AEDC) to the community.

He stated that for the past eight months, the residents of Ungwar Yazawa had no electricity supply despite efforts made by the community to get a new electricity transformer from the state government, which was approved and released. But the AEDC allegedly refused to connect them with electricity.

“We have written to Governor Abdullahi Sule and he graciously approved and released the electricity transformer to us for over two months now the transformer was on ground, but AEDC remain adamant to it refused to connect us.

“AEDC seem to be deliberately working against the interest of the community for the reasons best known to them. While sharing their painful experience with the AEDC, he said it is their fundamental right as customers to seek justice.”

Buba equally appealed to Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to call AEDC to order and explain why they had not powered the new Transformer on ground, thereby frustrating us and prolonging our suffering,” he said.

In her response, AEDC manager, Human Resources, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, promised the angry youth that their electricity transformer would be connected with power before supply before the end of the working hour of Monday.

Protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as, “AEDC, a virus, fix our light and get access to you office, Governor Abdullahi Sule has given us electricity transformer but AEDC refused to connect us, Governor has given us light but AEDC denied us, AEDC return our light.”