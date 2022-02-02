Protest rocks Lagos-Abeokuta highway as gunmen abduct 2 students

Two students of DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori in Ogun state have been reportedly abducted, Wednesday, by some suspected gunmen.

It was reported that the unknown gunmen had attacked one of the hostels of the students around Afowowa, in Ewekoro local government area of the state at about 1am.

“The gunmen attacked a hostel at Afowowa and operated for almost four hours. They made away with laptops and other belongings of our colleagues. We called the police but there was no response. Later, the police said their vehicle was not in good condition,” a student said.

Meanwhile, the students however took to the streets, blocking the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, the main road linking Abeokuta with Sango-Ota and Lagos to protest the recent kidnap.

The students said they were angry because the police allegedly refused to respond to distress calls, saying the attack lasted for almost four hours, unhindered.

“When they finally arrived, they said the students should lead in facing the gunmen. One of the students was shot in the leg and others were badly injured. That is why we took to the street to protest,” one of the protesting student said

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted, said he was aware of the protest.

He however said he had not been fully briefed about the cause of the demonstration.