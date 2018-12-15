Protest trails death threat on child marriage crusader

A group, Crusaders Against Child Marriage of Nigeria (CRACMN), has raised the alarm over an attempt on the life one of its members, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Yoosuf, by suspected assassins.

The Director of Research of CRACMN, Dr Emmanuel Kunle, who raised the alarm during a media parley with newsmen in Lagos on Friday, pleaded for protection police protection for the family of Mrs. Oluwatoyin.

He said the woman was forced to flee the country in 2016 after her advocacy on child marriage pitched against some influential religious and traditional interests in Nasarawa state.

“She had engaged one 68-years-old Alhaji Zani Yusuf over his desperation to take an eight-year-old girl (name with) as wife after negotiating dowry with her father, Malam Gombul Dauda.

“Irked by the development, forces loyal to the Alhaji within Toto, a suburb in Nasarawa state, threatened to kill Oluwatoyin and kidnapped her daughter.

“The incident forced her to relocate to Lagos before she traveled out in 2016 owing series of threats on her life,” CRACMN Director of Research said.

However, despite leaving the country, Kunle noted that suspected assailants were yet to let alone Oluwatoyin’s family members.

He said the group gathered recently that the woman’s husband and her two children narrowly escaped being lynched by some suspected assassins who after taking away her family pictures set ablaze their

home at Ejigbo in Lagos.

While calling on the police authorities to unravel those behind the incident, NESCAM said its members would not be deterred on advocacy against child marriage.

