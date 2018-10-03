Protest trails Oyetola’s victory in Osun

Protest on Tuesday rocked the declaration of gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded election in Osun state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election. Some youths believed to be loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,barricaded major streets in Osogbo, the state capital, to condemn the outcome of the election. The youths under the aegis of Ademola Adeleke Youth Empowerment Scheme (A-YES), said their procession was also to express appreciation to the people of Osun state who voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke. They started the peaceful protest from the PDP secretariat and terminated it at the popular Oja-Oba market in the state capital. One of the coordinators of the A-YES, Mr Adewumi Isaac, said, though, they were not really happy about the outcome of the election, they were impressed by the large turnout of the electorate who deemed it necessary to cast their vote for Adeleke. He said the youths have rejected the results of the poll in its entirety, insisting that the result failed to reflect the actual voting pattern of the electorate. He cited intimidation, oppression and inducement of security agents which he said aided and abetted manipulation of the electoral process, especially during the last supplementary election. He described the alleged manipulation of the poll as “most audacious electoral robbery of our recent history”, which he said “shall not stand.” According to him, “we are on the street today to express our appreciation to the people of the state, especially the electorate who had deemed it necessary to cast their vote for Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate, even in the face of oppressors. “The electoral process subverts the will of Osun people, and viciously steals the mandate willingly and freely given to Ademola Adeleke, and we are not happy about this, but we still need to express our appreciation to the people. He therefore enjoined the people of the state, especially the youths, to remain calm, saying their mandate would soon be retrieved. In his reaction, the PDP Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, said the procession was an indication that people of the state were dissatisfied with the outcome of the election result. Adagunodo, who commended the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully, described the outcome of the election as “a daylight robbery, a brazen subversion of the will of the people and direct assault on democracy.” Adagunodo added that judging from the results from the polling centres across the state, it was obvious Adeleke won with a “comfortable margine.

