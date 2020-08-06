Protesters advocate death sentence for corrupt leaders

Protesters in Abuja under the auspices of Joint Action Committee (JAC) Wednesday called for the introduction of capital punishment for corrupt culprits.

The protesters carrying placards with several inscriptions such as: “Service Chiefs must resign. Pay out doctors to stop emigration, We must support more women in politics, capital punishment for looters “etc, carried out their protest at NICON junction after joint security officers stopped them from using the Unity Fountain.

Addressing the press during the protest, the founder of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor, who led the protest, said the level of financial recklessness is totally unacceptable, hence the members of the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to pass a law for capital punishment for corrupt leaders.

He said: “Our demand is that President Muhammadu Buhari must lead the process of making corruption a capital offence. We are calling for capital punishment for looters.”

“Look at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Minister of Niger Delta just proved the involvement of those National Assembly members who collected contract from the commission because the House of Representatives members from my constituency who was named denied his involvement and even told me that NDDC in the constituency has not been funding since 2018.

“So Godswill Akpabio must explain how NASS members are involved in details.

“We are also calling for the sack of the security chiefs because they have failed Nigerians, our brothers and sisters are being killed daily, yet nothing is done about it.

“Also all ex-governors and Senators should not be paid salaries while those that are ex-convicts still serving in any capacity should not be paid anymore.”

The president, National Association of Nigeria students (NANS), University of Abuja, Comrade Johnson K. Michael, called for an increase in the salaries of Nigeria doctors to stop emigration of doctors out of Nigeria.

He said: “The government must ensure that teachers are well taken care of and women are encouraged to go into politics. We are telling NASS members to act now on the issue of corruption or they will be stampeded.”

“Also, we are calling on the government to account for the whereabouts of the recovered loots. We want to also express our support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts on corruption. Corruption must be killed before it kills Nigeria,” he said.