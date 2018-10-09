Protesters shut APC secretariat over primaries

Scores of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kano, Niger and Nasarawa states, yesterday evening besieged the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to protest against most of the outcome of the just concluded party primaries in their states.

The Kano protesters came to protest against emergence of the senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Kabiru Gaya The protesters, who shut down the main entrance, were seen chanting “Oshiomohle barawo”, “Oshiomohle must go”, “APC is a fraud” among others.

The Kano Senator Gaya, who will end his third term in June 2019, has again been declared winner of the primary election conducted across sixteen local governments comprising 171 wards in Kano South senatorial district.

One of the groups led by Muhammad Awwal Kofa alleged that the exercise that produced and announcement of fake election result by Kano APC.

The petition partly read; “The primary elections in Kano state were not conducted by the electoral panel sent by appropriate official.

