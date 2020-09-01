Protesters shut down Minna over epileptic power

Protesters on Monday shot down Minna and chased away the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, who came to plead with them to stop their barricade of the major roads in the state capital.

It was learnt that hundreds of the protesters carrying placards with different inscriptions had blocked the roads, especially the ever busy Minna- Bida road, causing serious traffic gridlock.

The protesters, mostly young men, were said to be demonstrating against the epileptic power supply in Minna and environs by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Some of the captions on the placards read: ‘Enough is enough’, No to estimated billing’, ‘No to 2 hours of light’, ‘If AEDC cannot give us light, they should pack and go’, ‘We no go gree’.

Blueprint learnt that most communities in Minna are not getting more than 6 hours of power supply daily; three hours in the morning and three hours in the night.

The Secretary to the State Government who came to plead with the protesting youths was chased away because they wanted to talk to the governor directly.

“We don’t want to see you, we want to talk to the person we voted for, we did not vote for you,” the youths shouted as the SSG beat a retreat.

Councillor representing Minna South Ward, Mallam Aminu Ladan, who spoke with newsmen said, “There is zero response from the authority on the issue of electricity in the state,” adding: “Our protest is peaceful and responsible.”

However, the police at about 1.00pm forcefully dispersed the protesters, making movements into and outside Minna to commence though at a snail speed.

Government and the AEDC officials have failed to react to the development.