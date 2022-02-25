Protesters storm Lagos Assembly over attacks by land grabbers

Hundreds of protesters from Etegbin community in Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos on Friday stormed the House of Assembly over alleged invasion of their land by hoodlums and land grabbers.

The protesters who came with placards with different inscriptions accused one Muraina Azeez of hiring Moruf Owonla, a.k.a Koko, to disrupt the peace in their community.

Their spokesperson, Bolaji Ayepe, said: “We are here to register our displeasure about the activities of a land grabber, Moroof Owonla, who was hired by Alhaji Muraina Azeez, an indigene, to cause mayhem in our community. There has been litigation within the Adeogun Orutan family which Azeez belongs to, and which he claims to have won.

“Now he is claiming the whole community belongs to him because, according to him, his father willed the entire land to him being the only son.

“The chiefs and king have invited him twice but he declined. There was also a court sitting last Wednesday and the chiefs invited him but Azeez didn’t show up. But, on Friday, he invaded the community with armed policemen and hoodlums, destroyed properties, burnt the community market and boats used for transportation to other communities.”

He added that, “Our people have been displaced from their homes, some of our youths were arrested and have since been in custody. The hoodlums also threatened to return on Sunday for more attacks.

“This is a save our soul protest for the government to come to our rescue. We know there is a law against land grabbing so we beg Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the lawmakers to do the needful.”

Hon. Bisi Yusuff representing Alimosho I, who addressed the protesters, commended them for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves and promised that the House would look into their petition and “do something about it.”