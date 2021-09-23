Protesters urge CBN to suspend Bureau De Change activities in Nigeria

A protest coordinated by Coalition of Civil Society Group (CCSG) has called for the stopage of the activities of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to totally suspend their activities.

The President, Comrade Etuk Bassey Williams during a protest yesterday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja said the Operators exploit and artificially inflate dollar/naira exchange.

Etuk said though the CBN policies on Forex has help to discourage illicit financial flow, BDC racketeering and indiscriminate round tripping, he however called on the Governor to suspend the activities of the BDC operators in totality and supply money to the commercial Banks.

Also the group’s public relations Officer, Mr Femi Osabinu, said there is without doubt that the efforts of CBN in ensuring protection of Bank customers, effective supervision of Deposit Money Banks and Other Financial Institutions; and deepening of financial inclusion through an effective banking and payments system in recent times has yielded positive results.

‘Governor Emeficle’s support for the creative industries through the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), which is being implemented in collaboration with the bankers’ committee, is a huge boost in the creative industry.

“We frown at the economic sabotage going on in the Forex market. We condemn a situation where the disparity between the official bank-exchange rates for dollar/naira will be too high, thereby creating inflation,” he said.

The protesters who converged at the venue with placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘We support all CBN policies, One Nigeria, Great Nation, Continuity and Support CBN Anchor Borrowers Programmes, Enemies of Nigeria Economic must be arrested and prosecuted, amongst many others vow to resist any attempt by politicians and BDC operators to discredit or distracting the Apex bank’s efforts.