Protests against pipeline surveillance baseless – Groups

Ex-militant leaders under the aegis of Anti Pipeline Vandalisation/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Volunteer Group has condemned the recent protest embarked upon by some persons they described as self acclaimed ex-militants over pipeline surveillance jobs in Delta

Government House.

In a statement issued to Blueprint through an e-mail, said the group’s action was bereft of lack of ideas that could promote the Niger Delta region’s agitation.

National Coordinator of the group, ex-militant leader, General E. Pathfinder (aka Osama) in a statement said, after an enlarged meeting of the group noted that the alleged hijack of surveillance jobs by

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited was baseless.

It added that the Delta State Government and the Federal Government with the Joint Task Force and other security agencies in the region should totally discountenance and ignore the so called self acclaimed ex militant groups and their sponsors who are already known in their

evil plots, blackmail.

The statement said, “There was never a time the federal government entered into an agreement with any group(s) of militants in the Niger Delta to safeguard any NNPC pipelines in the creek.”

The group therefore warned those so called ex-militants who embarked on the senseless protest to retrace their steps or face the wrath of the group in the creek, adding that they would be marked as those who are part of the pipeline vandalism syndicate that destroy federal government pipelines in the creek.

General Pathfinder noted that the kangaroo protest was a systematic way of embarking on new method of pipeline vandalism in collaboration with their sponsors, stressing that if any pipeline is destroyed in

the creek, they will have themselves to blame.

The group said the Anti Pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Volunteers Group would join hands with security agencies to fish them out, including their sponsors who are behind what it called “senseless protest from their hiding places.”

They maintained that the existing peace being enjoyed in the creek must be sustained, adding:“We want to use this medium to laud the Chairman/Managing Director of Ocean Marine Solution Limited, Captain

Hosa Okunbor, who had worked hard to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“We have therefore passed a vote of implicit confidence on Captain Hosa Okunbor based on his patriotic, sterling leadership qualities which he has exhibited so far.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.