Protests in Abuja over death of 13-year-old allegedly raped by lecturer, son (4)

The Old Students Association of Federal Government College, Gboko,

Benue state and other civil society oganisations in Nigeria yesterday

protested the death of Ochanya Obaje, a 13-year-old girl, who was

allegedly raped by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew

Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Before her death last week Wednesday at Benue State Teaching Hospital,

the victim was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the Federal

Government College, Gboko, Benue state.

The girl, a cousin of the lecturer’s wife, was allegedly sexually

abused by the suspects for about five years, while she lived with

them.

While Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi

Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison, his son fled.

The rape victim died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health

complications after being allegedly abused by the duo on several

occasions

On Thursday, the protesters demanded justice and proper prosecution of

the suspects at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Speaking with Premium Times in a telephone interview, one of the

protesters, Esther Arabare, said: “We are only calling for justice for

late Ochanya. This is a disgrace to the general public especially

women.”

The protesters later marched to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).