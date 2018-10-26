Protests in Abuja over death of 13-year-old allegedly raped by lecturer, son

The Old Students Association of Federal Government College, Gboko,
Benue State and other civil society oganisations in Nigeria on
Thursday protested the death of Ochanya Obaje, a 13-year-old girl, who
was allegedly raped by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew
Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.
Before her death last week Wednesday at Benue State Teaching Hospital,
the victim was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the Federal
Government College, Gboko, Benue State.
The girl, a cousin of the lecturer’s wife, was allegedly sexually
abused by the suspects for about five years, while she lived with
them.
While Mr Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi
Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison, his son fled.
The rape victim died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health
complications after being allegedly abused by the duo on several
occasions
On Thursday, the protesters demanded justice and proper prosecution of
the suspects at Unity Fountain, Abuja.
Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, one of the
protesters, Esther Arabare, said: “We are only calling for justice for
late Ochanya. This is a disgrace to the general public especially
women.”
The protesters later marched to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).No tags for this post.
Be the first to comment