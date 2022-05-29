Protests mar Kogi Central APC senatorial primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District held at the Kahal Cinema , Okene on Saturday, suffered a setback as two aspirants, Barrister Ramatu Shehu Attah and Alhaji Dalhatu Sherif, walked out of the venue.

The two contestants who abandoned the poll, said they have to take the decision as a last resort, insisting that the process will not serve their interests, as the system was tailored to favour Engr. Sadiq Abubakar Ohere.

The duo had complained of non-arrival of INEC officials before the commencement of the actual voting, and also kicked against using political office holders as agents to aspirants.

However, the aggrieved aspirants later returned to the Kahal Cinema, Okene, venue of the election.

As at the time of filing this report, the delegates from the five Local Government Areas were casting their votes as 285 delegates had earlier been accredited.

Meanwhile, the returning officer, Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, has assured of a hitch free process and promise to ensure the election conformed substantially to electoral guidelines, while advising the aggrieved aspirants to channel their complaints to appropriate quarters.

