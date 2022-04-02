Provide all-inclusive leadership, Nasarawa speaker beckons new APC National chairman

Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged the new national chairman of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to provide an all inclusive governance to members of the party and Nigerians.

He said this would enable members of the party and others to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He made the call when he led APC members of the state House of Assembly on a congratulatory visit to Senator Abdullahi Adamu in his residence in Keffi on Saturday.

The Speaker who represent Umaisha/ Ugya constituency said, “We are here to congratulate and rejoice with you on your emergence as APC national chairman, your emergence is the will of God. God gives power to whom ever he wish.

“I am not an adviser but I always come here to receive advice but today I’m here with my members and I want you to forgive those who might have wronged you. It is politics, some may be here and some may be there but when the will of God manifest we unite and move together for peace and progress of our people and the state, “the Speaker said.

“I am assuring you of our 100 percent loyalty and support to succeed.”

Responding, Senator Adamu appreciated the speaker and other members of the House for the visit.

He assured of his readiness to carry members of the party along in order to ensure victory beyond 2023.

“This is my last card and I want to deliver and retire my political career. So I need your support more than ever before so that our party will be greater than before. Go and emphasise more on methodology, go and register more voters because this will also give your people more democratic dividends,” he said.