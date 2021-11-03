Provide land for new federal institutions, students urge Bauchi gov’t



A coalition of Bauchi state students and youth has called on the state government to provide sites for the construction of the new federal institutions approved by president Muhammadu Buhari.



Recall that president Buhari had recently approved the establishment of Federal University of Health, Nutrition and Medical Science in Azare, Katagum local government, Federal College of Education in Jama’are local government and Federal Technical College in Misau local government all in the state.



Addressing newsmen Wednesday at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi, the chairman of the coalition Umar Lauya Hardawa lamented that following the delay on the site of the state government to allocate plots for the new institutions, the federal government did not capture them in the 2022 budget.



According to him, other new institutions approved at the same time in the neighbouring states of Gombe, Plateau and Jigawa have since started their academic activities.



“I have the full knowledge of the request by the federal ministry of education via both print and electronic media to the Bauchi state government under governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir PDP-led administration to provide sites for the construction of three new federal institutions of higher learning here in Bauchi state.



“I must use this medium to respectfully remind the Bauchi state government that provision of education to its citizens is a right not a privilege. And as thus, we are urging the executive governor to as a matter of utmost importance, direct the Bauchi state ministry of lands and the ministry of education to stop singing and start swinging into action in respect of the provision of land and all necessary requisites for the commencement of the said institutions”. He stated.