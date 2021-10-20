Provide solution to cholera outbreak, group tells FG

THE Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA), Tuesday, asked the federal government to expedite actions in developing sustainable solutions to curb the rising cases of cholera outbreak in the country.

CESDA executive director, Olusola Babalola, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said within nine months, over 3, 000 persons have died from the disease, hence, the need for inclusive actions from state governments and local authorities.

“Over three thousand Nigerians have died of the disease in the last 9 months in the country with the death toll covering 31 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Governments at all levels and relevant agencies to intensifying efforts in bringing lasting solution to the menace,” he said in a statement.

On September 14, report from the China Global Television Network (CGTN) put the death toll from the cholera outbreak at 2,323.

As of the period, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), revealed a total of 69,925 suspected cases of the disease were already recorded in 25 states.

By October 8, WaterAid Nigeria stated that over 3, 000 cholera-induced deaths had occurred across the nation.

“WaterAid is deeply concerned about the cholera outbreak that affected communities in several states in Nigeria, claiming over 3,000 lives so far – especially affecting young children between five and 14 year old,” the Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said.

Though treatable if detected early, cholera has been identified as water borne disease that kills faster than some dreadful diseases known if adequate attention is not accorded or timely managed.

Babalola urged governments to reinforce the diseases management and laboratory diagnosis and provide materials for risk communication, response guidelines among other supports to the affected states.

He advised against open defecation, indiscriminate refuse dumping, ensure

proper disposal of waste and frequent clearing of sewage and sewage ways around them. He also called for proper public hygiene of their surroundings.

“CESDA will continue to seek partnership with relevant stakeholders and advocate for actions that will bring about lasting solutions in communities through public awareness campaigns and sensitisation on basic sanitation and good hygiene practices across communities.

“In addition, people with cholera related symptoms such as vomiting nausea and weakness should report at the nearest health facilities within their communities for testing and treatment.

“As part of our mandate, (CESDA) will continue to engage stakeholders on tackling the outbreak of the disease, while we implore governments at all levels to prioritise and be committed to providing inclusive access to safe water supply, proper sanitation and hygienic and sustainable environment.”