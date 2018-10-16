Provision business not for lazy people – Trader

Madam Grace Okere, is the owner of “God’s own” provision store in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She dispelled the notion that provision business is a business for lazy people saying it is one of the most profitable businesses, ADEOLA TUKURU writes

Over the years, people believe that selling of provisions such as tea, milk, sugar, among others are mainly a business for lazy people.

But madam Grace as she is fondly called by her customers with a thriving provision shop explain that contrary to what people think, managing a provision store is real work that is not for a lazy per son.

The business is unarguably profitable, as many people who patronises are either buying one thing other.

More so, it provides an avenue for meeting friends, establishing contacts, getting information and sealing business deals.

Aside selling provision, the mother of four, who hails from Imo state, also sells snacks, drinks, recharge cards, which she also use to assist her family on daily basis.

When Business Starter visited her shop recently, madam Grace was at her very best; taking orders from her numerous customers, who demanded for one thing or the other.

This is even as her children were around to lend a helping hand where necessary.

How she started According to her, she came to Abuja in 2000 after her secondary school education in Lagos state.

While she was staying with her sister who also owned a provision, store she got married in Abuja and her husband also set up a provision shop for her to complement his income whenever there was a lull in his workplace.

“I started my beer business in and got married and life has been easy.

I don’t have to depend on my husband for everything , now I buy whatever I need for myself and I also send money to my siblings.

“I undertake contract to provide toiletries in schools, and at times some private home.

I ensure I meet up with the demands, but I prefer to buy the materials myself to prevent buying fake products.

If a client complains to me, I take my time to trace the fault and recommend a return of provision,” she said.

Challenges in the business It is said that every business has its own peculiar challenge militating against its progress, so Madam Grace says hers is not an exception, especially as she has to combine with other wares.

According to her, if not for the helping hand being lent by her husband, she would not have managed to get by.

“Light is a challenge too, as we use a generator to operate, because of the power supply situation.

Challenge of the power supply is not steady to chill drinks.

“There is also the challenge of not having enough money to buy as much wares as I would like.

As a result, I run out of wares quickly.

Some customers don’t patronize me, because they now believe that I don’t have the particular products, even when I have it.

“I also spend a lot of money on light bills and fuel.

Just last month, I was given a bill of N10,000 for a electricity I consume, because of epileptic power supply”.

Future ambition Madam Grace believes that human beings can attain any level they desire in society, if only they believe in their abilities.

She says that she is very good at her business and hopes to get contracts from government, top businessmen and politicians, because she can handle just about anything thrown at him.

“Last month, I delievered over N100,000 toiletries in an hotel and just two weeks ago another school called me to supply them with provisions and toiletries.

I hope to get connections to work for ministers and anyone that has a structure and requires my plumbing services.

“No matter the time of the day or night, I have a ready answer any delivery.

I am really good at what I do.

Hopefully, I will buy a land and own a house with this business.” Advice to women She advised women not to despise the day of small thing for you shall rejoice (Zec 4:10) adding that she started her business with just N5,000 She further urged to them start something to take care of their children and their families no matter how little rather than wait for white collar job or depend on their husbands.

