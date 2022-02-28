Provost, NUJ boss decry media attacks of innocent citizens  ￼

The provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta state, Dr. Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, has advised journalists to stop engaging in media attack against innocent citizens, before hearing the truth.

Dr. Anene-Okeakwa made call when the chairman and some members of Delta state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid an unscheduled visit to the provost to get clarification on some issues concerning the college.

She said: “At least, I am happy that there are professionals, who do not engage in media crucification before hearing the truth.

“On the issue at stake, I feel bad that some persons, for reasons best known to them, could drag my name unnecessarily in the media. I am a bonafide daughter of Asaba, so I cannot disgrace my people and my community, where this college is situated.

“I cannot destroy a house I built. I suffered and contributed towards the development of this institution years back. As a young corps member then, serving in the institution, I founded the Home Economics department and worked assiduously for the development of the school.

“To the best of my ability, I have done this job honestly and sincerely. I am open to everybody in the college, not just as a boss or colleague, but as a mother.

“The issue is about a petition against a chief lecturer in the school, Mr Okonta, bordering on the entry cadre and not certificate forgery and age falsification. I was not the one who employed him. I was made to understand that he was employed as an analyst, but as of then, there were no computers in the school, so he was seconded to be lecturing in the school of business.”