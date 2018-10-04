PRP change of leadership: A family affair?

The recent and surprising change of national leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) by Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa is very sad indeed.

If one is to follow the manner PRP was formed in 1978, through the efforts of many Malam Aminu Kano followers throughout the nation one would really be astonished the manner Balarabe Musa has recently in 2018, adored his many fruitful years with muddling gesture.

If Kano being the birth place of his political gem Malam Aminu Kano would not qualify to mount the saddle of the national leadership of the PRP as a party, one would surely be saddened the manner Balarabe Musa has single handedly anointed one Falalu Bello from Zaria as a national leader of PRP! To my surprise, Falalu Bello was a banker who has never participated in partisan politics, furthermore, he has been a projected capitalist all his life being “Danjari Hujja.” How comes then Balarabe Musa who always challenges capitalism and the capitalists would now side by them? Remember Balarabe Musa, political party is not a traditional stratum or position of which a son may inherit his father.

It becomes clear, therefore, Falalu Bello is sonin-law to Balarabe Musa and should be seen as if PRP is a property of the Emperor Balarabe Musa and his son-in-law should fill the vacant post of the so called national leader of the PRP who retrieved self and handed it to his in-law which people throughout the north will never agree with this unfortunate political gimmick as adored with a musical disrespect to the entire membership throughout Nigeria.

We know since then, there had been no national convention of the PRP, for “Abdulkadir Musa Kaya” does not conform with the constitution of the party that requires summoning leaders of the party to convene to elect the national leaders.

This includes stakeholders from each state of the federation as delegates.

There has never been a time Balarabe Musa had done that, only to handpick his loyalist in Zaria to do things for him and write to INEC which never attended such gathering.

Well, those of us from Kano state will never support this capitalist movement as selected by the emperor Balarabe Musa Kaya.

We still maintain our leaders of Kano who sincerely have been there and were elected by the people in Kano under the leadership of Muntari Tanko Zango who for ages pay through his hard earning the PRP office in Kano without giving him a kobo from the coffers of the PRP whom national leader, Emperor Balarabe Musa only knew since 1998 to date.

We do know one Batagarawa came to Kano to appoint some individuals whom we do not know being PRP members from 1978 to date but being members of the NGO Aisha Ibrahim Kani has been leading and it is through this woman whose is identity still unknown to us and who selflessly is now contesting at Dala Constituency as a members of the House of Representative.

No wonder most of the so called state council members of the “New Peoples Republican Party” are mostly come on board to contest and to run after their being rejected by the people and therefore ruin the PRP of which by now they renamed it as “Peoples Republican Party” we do not know when they changed the name PRP to Peoples Republican Party, does the INEC know of this change please? If not all those calling themselves leaders of the party should be called to order, as we only know the old leaders for all the 44 local government areas leadership are still intact.

We do not recognize the Falalu Bello led “New Peoples Republican Party” as we know only Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Ibrahim Babajo Sallari, Kano

