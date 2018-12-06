PRP committed to new dawn in Bauchi – Pate

Candidate for the Bauchi state governorship poll on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, has called on the electorate to vote for the party in order to tackle the

“endemic extreme poverty” plaguing the state.

In a statement he personally signed at the weekend, the PRP flag bearer who is also a former Minister of state for Health declared that he was committed to ensuring a new dawn of unprecedented

development for the state.

He said: “Bauchi State is at a cross-road today and it will need to decide on March 2, 2019 at the ballot on its future direction. It faces a choice between two contrasting future directions: between

truth versus falsehood, justice versus oppression, progress versus backwardness, shared prosperity versus mass poverty, prudence versus corruption and light versus darkness.

“Today, I ask for your support and vote in the 2019 elections. I am joined in this solicitation by a dynamic deputy governorship nominee, Barrister Ahmed Farouk Gwadabe. Our party and our

candidacy, represents a clear choice for truth, justice, progress and prosperity. Its golden key will unlock the potentials of Bauchi state, so that all its citizens will enjoy decency, progress

and prosperity.”

The PRP candidate said he was committed to enthroning a new vision that will make “Bauchi State to become the best place to live, visit and work in the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria. We intend to

achieve this vision by focusing on the agendas outlined in our Promise. We Promise to fight endemic extreme poverty in Bauchi State by increasing household incomes over time, Bi-Iznillah.

“We would focus on creating high-quality jobs for the teeming unemployed youth. We would empower small-holder and large-scale farmers to boost their productivity and access to markets. We

intend to build agro-industrial infrastructure, including dams and irrigation schemes. We would revive discussions of the Kafin Zaki dam.

We would create innovative micro- and meso-finance arrangements for artisans, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to have access to capital to grow their businesses.

“We would also promote and attract small and large-scale manufacturing, creating at Industrial parks in each Zone, hubs in each LGA, while transforming our State’s social welfare, education and health systems to be the best in the country.”

