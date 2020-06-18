PRP decries growing spates of insecurity in northern Nigeria

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has expressed dismay over the growing spates of insecurity and killings of innocent persons in parts of Northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, the party urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the country’s security architecture and bring in those capable of containing rampaging insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the country.

The PRP urged the federal and state governments to take urgent steps to save the country from the fangs of terror.

“The recent killings in Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and some other parts of Northern Nigeria by insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers and other violent crimes are becoming very unbearable. These criminals have turned Nigeria into a war zone even when the country is not at war.

“We are almost persuaded to conclude that the resurgence of insurgency and criminal activities in the country, including the rising cases of rape are indicative of the failure of the Buhari administration to keep with one of its campaign promises, which is tackling insecurity in the land.

“We, therefore, hold strongly that the country’s security architecture requires a total overhaul and rejigging that would necessitate a change of tactics against terrorists”, it said stressing that current efforts were far from being successful.

The party similarly urged the state and federal governments to ensure transparency in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the utilization of funds donated to combat the scourge.

The PRP recalled it had previously warned the government against sustaining the lockdown because of its negative impact on the poor.

On the impending recession occasioned by coronavirus and the fall in oil prices, the PRP urged the government to introduce measures that would stabilize the economy after the pandemic.

“Government needs to look at areas mostly affected by the pandemic and intervene directly to enable them to restart commercial activities in order to create employment and ensure that businesses return back to normalcy.

“Henceforth, the government must begin to think of different ways to generate revenue outside of oil, as oil prices have become very volatile and unpredictable, hence the need to find other alternatives”.